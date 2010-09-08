Masstech to unveil new MAM suite at IBC

At IBC2010, Masstech will showcase INDIGO Version 8, which delivers more extensive metadata management and bridges the entire content workflow, and TOPAZ Version 7.5, designed for streamlined asset management and digital archiving.

Masstech’s INDIGO MAM bridges production, transmission and archiving with built-in transactional transcoding as well as tight integration to nonlinear editing platforms. Tailored for small to medium environments, Masstech’s TOPAZ starts as an entry-level solution and scales to fully redundant large systems with all-in-one content, hierarchical storage and media asset management capabilities.

See Masstech at IBC Stand 8B73.