Masstech to Highlight Media Management Workflow Solutions at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, Masstech Group will highlight two media management and workflow solutions: Masstech for News and Masstech for Enterprise. Both are proven, mature, full-featured solutions that enable users to share and transform their content into valuable assets and manage growing volumes of media.

Masstech for News allows journalists to automatically archive, access, share and use content from within popular newsroom system interfaces, including Associated Press ENPS, Avid iNEWS, Octopus Newsroom and Ross Inception.

A unique feature called Video-Follows-Text allows all story elements, including text, metadata and media, to be transferred together seamlessly between different locations, production servers and newsroom systems with a single drag-and-drop. Automated transcoding ensures content is always in the correct format as it moves between archive, production and distribution systems.

Masstech for Enterprise, now version 8, is a media asset management and archiving solution for file-based media operations. It replaces time-consuming, repetitive tasks with flexible, automated workflows accessed through intuitive, drag-and-drop interfaces. It features intelligent storage management, native transcoding, an elegant user interface and enhanced search functionality with support for unstructured metadata, and integrates with popular third-party production, automation and playout systems.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. Masstech Group will be in booth N5506. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com