Masstech Adds LTO-7 Storage Support

TORONTO—Masstech’s range of advanced workflow and media asset management systems has added native support for LTO-7 compliant storage devices.

LTO-7 specifications support a native, uncompressed storage capacity of 6TB per tape cartridge, as well as increase uncompressed tape drive data transfer rates up to 300MB per second. LTO-7 drives are backward compatible with LTO-6 cartridges, and can read both LTO-5 and LTO-6 tapes. Content from older tapes can be transferred to LTO-7 with automated MassStore workflows. The MassStore platform provides direct, native integration with storage types, including LTO libraries from vendors.

Support for LTO-7 storage devices is available through a software update for the MassStore platform.