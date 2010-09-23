Marshall Electronics unveils new camera-top monitors, 3-D monitor software, networking

Marshall Electronics announced new camera-top monitors, 3-D monitor software and networking technologies at IBC2010.

The V-LCD50-HDMI 5in monitor is a compact, LED-backlit confidence monitor that offers standard features including a wide variety of formats and markers, four user-configurable front-panel function buttons, RGB check field/field detect, RGB gain and bias control. The monitor offers false color and peaking filters, image flip, freeze frame and HDMI auto color space and ratio detect.

The company also showcased its V-MD series of rack monitors, which includes a LAN port with a built-in Web server. This enables the operator to visually monitor and control any or all V-MD series units that are connected to the LAN.

The company’s new ORCHID Version 1.3 software offers S3D production and monitoring tools and additional audio diagnostics for its ORCHID series of monitors. The new software adds built-in S3D monitoring capabilities to multiscreen and single-screen LCD monitors.

The new software supports 3-D review for side-by-side S3D sources, which allows full-screen image viewing of either the left- or right-eye image as well as a blended view of both the left and right eye simultaneously. The 3-D review submenu also includes a luminance difference filter and chrominance difference filter.