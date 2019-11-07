Marshall Debuts Pair of IP Cameras
TORRANCE, Calif.—Marshall Electronics has officially introduced two new 8.5 Megapixel IP cameras that feature 30x optical zoom and triple-stream H.265/H.264/MJPEG capabilities with the CV420-30X-IP and CV355-30X-IP.
The CV420 model can deliver up to UHD (3840x2160p) resolution at 60fps through simultaneous HDMI and IP streams. The CV355, meanwhile, delivers HD (1920x1080p) resolution at 60fps through 3G/HD-SDI, IP and HDMI. Both models feature a Sony 8.5 Megapixel 1/2.5-inch sensor and a 30x optical zoom range with 4.6mm to 135mm focal length range.
The cameras’ IP Ethernet I/O ports support triple-stream H.265/H.264/MJPEG video with MPEG-TS support, common IP control protocols and power over a single Ethernet cable with embedded stereo audio. Additional features include low-light sensitivity for use in a variety of environments, including non-traditional broadcast settings like courtrooms and government assemblies.
Marshall is now shipping the CV420 model, with the CV355 scheduled to be released on Nov. 11.
