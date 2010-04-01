Marquise Technologies to introduce RAIN
Marquise Technologies will unveil RAIN, its new color-grading solution powered by the NVIDIA Quadro Digital Video Pipeline, at the 2010 NAB Show.
RAIN (Radically Advanced Imaging N-gine) is a sophisticated color-grading system designed for client-supervised sessions. It offers a turnkey solution for grading commercials, music clips or feature films in mixed workflows. Based on NVIDIA Quadro DVP technology, RAIN combines the velocity of a video system with the power of a computer-based grading solution. It supports:
• direct path from image capture through process to image out;
• real-time image transport through 3G SDI;
• stereoscopy in 4:4:4;
• digital camera workflows (RED, ARRI);
• remote control of slave devices;
• output on tape or disk;
• expandable processing power; and
• support for Tangent Devices CP100, CP 200 and Wave control panels.
See Marquise Technologies at NAB Show Booth SL9712.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox