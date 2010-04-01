Marquise Technologies to introduce RAIN

Marquise Technologies will unveil RAIN, its new color-grading solution powered by the NVIDIA Quadro Digital Video Pipeline, at the 2010 NAB Show.

RAIN (Radically Advanced Imaging N-gine) is a sophisticated color-grading system designed for client-supervised sessions. It offers a turnkey solution for grading commercials, music clips or feature films in mixed workflows. Based on NVIDIA Quadro DVP technology, RAIN combines the velocity of a video system with the power of a computer-based grading solution. It supports:

• direct path from image capture through process to image out;

• real-time image transport through 3G SDI;

• stereoscopy in 4:4:4;

• digital camera workflows (RED, ARRI);

• remote control of slave devices;

• output on tape or disk;

• expandable processing power; and

• support for Tangent Devices CP100, CP 200 and Wave control panels.

See Marquise Technologies at NAB Show Booth SL9712.