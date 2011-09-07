Marquis demonstrates advanced metadata integration for broadcast workflows at IBC 2011

Marquis Broadcast is unveiling major new upgrades to Medway, its media transfer and format conversion software, at IBC 2011. The upgrades feature a range of metadata integration enhancements that bring further efficiencies to file-based broadcast and post-production workflows.

Dalet is showcasing Medway’s extended metadata integration, including sequence genealogy, and demonstrating how it enables users to create closely coupled placeholder workflows with MAM-generated naming and category allocations matched to content.

Two new major advancements within Medway due for release later this year are being presented at IBC 2011. The first is a new web services interface, based on the AMWA/EBU FIMS development that will enable MAM systems to drive Medway’s feature-set. The second new development will provide closed caption preservation throughout editing workflows, and metadata support for the frame accurate requirements of 3-D/proxy production.