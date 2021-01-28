Magewell Unveils Ultra Encode Line of Media Encoders

NANJING, China—Magewell is launching the Ultra Encode line of universal media encoders, which support multiple encoding formats and a range of delivery protocols for live streaming and remote contribution to IP-based production and AV-over-IP.

Ultra Encode features H.264 and H.265 (HEVC) video compression for live streaming delivery. Support is also available for streaming protocols, including RTMP, RTMPS, RTSP, RTP, HLS and SRT. With configurable presets, users can stream to YouTube Live, Facebook Live, Twitch or custom targets, with select protocols allowing simultaneous streaming to multiple destinations with independent encoding parameters, per Magewell.

The Ultra Encode unit also supports NewTek’s second-generation NDI|HX for IP production workflows and AV-over-IP signal distribution. NDI|HX can be transmitted wireless over Ultra Encode’s built-in Wi-Fi support. In addition, Ultra Encode can be combined with Magewell’s Pro Convert decoders for live media transport in either NDI|HX or streaming formats.

Magewell is offering two initial Ultra Encode models, the Ultra Encode HDMI and Ultra Encode SDI, with the respective units offering HDMI 1.4a and 3G-SDI input and loop-through interfaces. Both models can encode and stream content up to 1080p60 at bitrates up to 16Mbps. The Ultra Encode HDMI also accepts 4K HDMI inputs, down-converting them to HD automatically. Embedded audio is complemented by analog, line-level audio input and output connections. Wi-Fi and an RJ-45 Gigabit Ethernet port is available.

The Ultra Encode can be configured and controlled through a browser-based web interface or programmatically via HTTP-based APIs.