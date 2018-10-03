Magewell to Display New Dual-Channel 4K Capture Card at NAB Show NY

NEW YORK-- At the upcoming NAB Show New York, Oct. 17-18, Magewell will introduce the newest member of its Pro Capture family of PCI Express video platform. The Pro Capture Dual HDMI 4K Plus LT features HDMI 2.0 input interface and support for two discrete channels of video at resolutions up to 4096x2160 at 60 frames per second.

Pro Capture Dual HDMI 4K Plus LT

The Pro Capture Dual HDMI 4K Plus L can funnel input video and audio simultaneously to multiple software applications, with separate control of resolution, frame rate and video processing settings for each program.

"We continue to expand our Pro Capture family to allow our customers to purchase the exact combinations of features they require for their applications," said James Liu, vice president of engineering at Magewell. "Our high-performance 4K cards, multi-channel models and loop-through configurations have all proven very popular, and we're pleased to combine the key attributes of each into the new Pro Capture Dual HDMI 4K Plus LT."



Magewell will be in booth N1119 during NAB Show NY at the Javits Center.