Lynx Unveils Aurora(n) Line of Converter Interfaces

NEW YORK—Lynx Studio Technology is expected to roll out several new modules of its Aurora(n) line of A/D and D/A converter interfaces, with the first, the LM-DIG, coming out at the end of October.

These new line of Aurora(n) modules can be configured with 16 channels of AES/EBU I/O. Lynx is also developing two additional daughter bonds for the LM-DIG that will add additional ADAT and SPIDIF connectivity options.

The Aurora(n) features an I/O platform that can be configured using different modules. The LM-DIG, along with all subsequent Aurora(n) models, feature an onboard micro SD player recorder capable of up to 32 channels of direct recording and playback designed for confidence and field playback recording. There are also two audiophile grade headphone outs and a new 1-in-3-out word clock I/O with Lynx’s second generation SynchroLock-2 sample clock technology.

Two other Aurora(n) modules are reportedly under development and planned to be released in the next few months.

Lynx will make the LM-DIG module available for $399.