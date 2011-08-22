LYNX Technik to Debut yellobrik Serial, GPI Fiber Transceivers



AMSTERDAM: LYNX Technik AG is launching its yellobrik series of serial/GPI fiber transceivers at IBC2011, models ODT 1510 and ODT 1540. These multifunctional modules allow both serial data communications and GPI I/O to be extended over the same fiber link. They enable broadcast and production facilities to migrate a variety of signal types onto fiber utilizing a single set of modules. Place a module locally and another one remotely for a transceiver solution that transmits and extends RS232, RS422, and RS485 data signals plus two general purpose interface I/O over fiber.



The yellobrik transceivers support mixing and matching of serial port connectivity by setting the integrated dip switch on the local and remote modules to your specified incoming and outgoing serial requirements (RS232 or RS422/485).



The ODT 1510 yellobrik extends data transmission up to 10 km (6.2 miles), and the ODT 1540 supports transmission distances up to 40 km (24.8 miles). The ODT 1540 model is also CWDM-compatible with 18 wavelength selections for multiplexed fiber installations.



