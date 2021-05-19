Lynx Technik Launches New Multiformat Portable Waveform Monitor and Vectorscope

WEITERSTADT, Germany—Lynx Technik has announced a new portable multiformat and multistandard waveform monitor, the WFM 1801.

The WFM 1801, which comes with a built-in vectorscope and audio monitoring, is designed to monitor, evaluate, measure and display the levels of an incoming video signal (up to 3G SDI) and provide technicians and engineers with a versatile hand-held diagnostic tool for multiple formats and applications.

Features include a 5-inch integrated LCD touch-screen display that provides a monochrome waveform, vector and audio monitoring for up to 16 channels. The integrated vectorscope measures the chrominance of a video signal, including hue and saturation. The device is also capable of SDI error detection and SDI cable length measurements.

In launching the product, Lynx Technik noted that the WFM 1801 has several benefits for production workflows by providing an accurate way to calibrate signals from video equipment, compare incoming video signals and general signal analysis.

When bundled with the company’s PTG 1802 test pattern generator it provides an extensive testing and monitoring solution that fits in the palm of a hand.

As a portable device, the WFM 1801 is suitable for on-site productions and shoots, for remote or at-home productions or other situations where transporting large pieces of equipment might be difficult.

Lynx Technik is a provider of modular signal processing interfaces and the WFM 1801 is part of the vendor’s Testor series product.