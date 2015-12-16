LynTec Announces New IPC Panel

LENEXA, KAN.—LynTec has unveiled its latest product to the broadcast industry, the Integrated Power Center panel. This circuit breaker panel and isolation transformer is integrated into a single enclosure. The IPC panel adds control to Schneider Electric’s space- and labor-saving Integrated Equipment product line.

IPC Panel

The IPC Panel is a ready-to-wire transformer, panel board and control system in a single, floor-standing enclosure. The panel can be configured with as many as 84 circuit breakers above an isolation transformer.

Internal panel boards are set forward in the IPC enclosure to allow code compliance and vertical cooling for the isolation transformer. The wiring is accessible at both the top and bottom panels of the enclosure.

IPC panels are available with LynTec’s RPC, MSP, LCP or SCP panels and control options, and breaker counts, break sizing, and transformer sizing can be customized for a specific application.

LynTec is a provider of electrical power control technology for professional audio, video and lighting systems.