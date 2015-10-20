LynTec Announces Input/Output-Relay Board
I/O-R
LENEXA, KAN.—LynTec has unveiled its latest product, the Input/Output-Relay board for the Remote Power Controller platform. The I/O-R board expands RPC control options to include control for high-current contractors and UPS outlets, providing more flexibility to connect and control complex systems on a single control platform.
The I/O-R board can control any device that can be controlled with a low-voltage dry-contact closure as part of the RPC control platform. This allows users to assign an address to any remote device and control it individually or as part of a system sequence. The I/O-R board can be installed into an RPC panel like a standard I/O board. It can also output programs and operate as a motorized breaker via a Web interface.
LynTec is a manufacturer of electrical power control technologies for audio, video and lighting systems.
