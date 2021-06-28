Lupo Expands Dayled Product Line

BRIDGEVILLE, Penn.—Brightline, a leading manufacturer of video lighting systems and distributor of Lupo lighting fixtures in the United States, has announced that it has started shipping the new Dayled 1000 and 2000 Dual Color PRO LED Fresnels.

Designed for studio and location shoots, the new models expand Lupo’s Dayled product line. They offer variable color temperature and built-in DMX, and can be powered with mains or batteries, the company said.

“With variable color temperature as well as features for studio and location applications, Lupo’s new Dayled Fresnels provide a great deal of lighting flexibility,” explained Kathy Katz, Brightline managing partner. “When coupled with Brightline’s LED SeriesONE studio fixtures and our BL.16 long-throw LED spotlights, these new fixtures allow us to provide our customers with complete broadcast studio lighting solutions.”

With COB LEDs and exclusive True Color Technology, the new Dual Color PRO fixtures have a high CRI rating of 97. Both models provide variable color temperature from warm tungsten (2800K) to bright daylight (6500). The 1000 is equipped with a 110W single LED array that delivers 1000W output (tungsten equivalent), while the 2000 includes a 220W single LED array that delivers 2000W output.

A control panel with integrated LCD display on the side of each fixture makes it easy to adjust brightness, color temperature, effects, and DMX operations. A USB port can be used for firmware updates. Built-in effects include paparazzi (flash bulb), strobe, and lightning.

The back of each fixture includes a focus knob that adjusts the beam angle from 10-60 degrees, DMX input and through ports, battery connector (male three-pin XLR), and PowerCON ports to connect multiple Dual Color PRO fixtures for space and power savings. Barn doors are also included for additional light control.

For improved shock and heat resistance in the field, the compact Dayled Dual Color PROs are housed in carbon fiber reinforced technopolymer shells. Available Lupo accessories include a filter holder, softbox and egg crate, padded bag for storage and transport, stands, and V-mount battery power supply kits.

More information is available at brightlines.com