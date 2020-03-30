Logitek Upgrades JetStream Plus With NET67

HOUSTON—Logitek has announced that the NET67 AoIP networking card is now available for its JetStream Plus audio router/console engine. With the NET67, JetStream Plus adds AES67, Ravenna and Livewire networking capabilities, as well as 64x64 channels of Dante audio.

The plug-in card brings these capabilities to existing installations, while new JetStream Plus units will include the NET67 card, according to Tag Borland, Logitek’s president. A JetStream Plus with NET67 card will handle 96 channels in/64 channels out.

“With NET67, our system provides stream discovery on Dante as well as Ravenna and Livewire sources, and the AES67 capability permits interfacing with many other AES67-enabled devices in a network,” said Borland.