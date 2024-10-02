LiveU To Show LiveU EcoSystem Enhancements at 2024 NAB Show New York

HACKENSACK, N.J.—LiveU will showcase its LiveU EcoSystem with five strategic partners, including All Mobile Video (AMV), B&H, Broadfield Distributing, Key Code Media and Varto Technologies, in real production environments at demo stations and in retail-style settings during the 2024 NAB Show New York, Oct. 9-10, at the Javits Center in New York.

“Our EcoSystem of software, hardware and services enables storytellers to craft even more creative narratives, with lower budgets, using ground-to-cloud-to-crowd production packages,” LiveU Chief Marketing Officer Steve Wind-Mozley said.

“With an expansive reseller network that covers the U.S., Latin America and Canada in the Americas, our partners have deep local market knowledge and strong LiveU expertise,” Wind-Mozley said. “NAB NY gives them the perfect opportunity to showcase the breadth and interoperability of our portfolio to their booth visitors and to demonstrate the value of the LiveU EcoSystem. And of course, the LiveU account teams will be on hand to share more insight on the next dimension of performance and resilience of IP video that is made possible by LiveU IQ (LIQ).”

The company said it has introduced solutions and enhancements to the LiveU EcoSystem that add efficiency and shorten workflows for any live video production.

The new Lightweight Sports Production solution makes fully featured, professional live sports production accessible and affordable for events of any size. It enables a single operator to produce and distribute a professional sports telecast complete with replay, video switching, audio mixing, graphics, remote guests, ad insertion and ISO record, LiveU said.

With an intuitive new user interface, the sports-production solution can be fully controlled from a single web browser. It brings together a choice of LiveU portable field units, LiveU Mobile Data airtime packages and LiveU Studio into one easy-to-access package. LiveU’s Pay-As-You-Go and Season Pass plans make top-tier sports storytelling accessible to events of any size, the company said.

LiveU IQ (LIQ) introduces the next dimension in reliability and trust for IP video technology, ensuring top performance and resiliency. The connectivity solution delivers the highest-performing set of cellular connections in any location, with dynamic and smart mobile operator switching, according to LiveU.

See LiveU at NAB Show New York in the booths of its partners, including: All Mobile Video, Booth 1205; Broadfield, Booth 711; Key Code Media, Booth 1423; and Varto Technologies, Booth 637.

Attendees can make appointments with Starin, a new distributor, and technology partners B&H (Booth 322), Chesa and Able Cine (Booth 345).