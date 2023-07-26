LiveU Helps Power ELF Cloud Production With IP-Video EcoSystem

HACKENSACK, N.J.—The European League of Football (ELF) is streaming up to six live games every game day to its digital platform via a full cloud-based production with the assistance of the LiveU IP-video EcoSystem.

Multi-cam LiveU LU800 field encoders are deployed at venues where needed with LiveU SmartData providing optimal data management with terabyte capacity, the company said.

Managed entirely in the cloud by German production house novel.media at its office in Munich, the productions are supported by LiveU’s German partner netorium, which prepares units and provides on-site support, it said.

Headquartered in Hamburg, ELF is a professional American Football League for Europe that’s in its second season using LiveU encoders and production support from novel.media. Last year, games were produced on-site. Transmission was done using LiveU’s bonded cellular encoders.

This year, novel.media moved the entire production chain into the AWS cloud. The scalability of LiveU's EcoSystem allows the production team to add units as needed, and its open architecture enables live signals to be integrated seamlessly with ELF's existing Vizrt's Viz production tools, LiveU said.

Fans access games on Game Pass, ELF’s digital platform. Viewership and monetization are growing, the company said.

“American football is growing in popularity across Europe. To start off, we had eight teams competing with plans to expand to 24 teams in 2026. Scaling the live production wouldn't have been possible without the flexibility offered by LiveU and, together with novel.media, we can add as many LiveU units as we need to the cloud production, said league CEO Zeljko Karajica.

“We can create more creative live content with minimal cost and effort, increasing our revenues. Providing accessibility to more games, we're continually building our audience as fans can follow their favorite teams on a weekly basis.”