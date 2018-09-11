LiveU To Launch Compact HEVC Field Unit at IBC2018

AMSTERDAM—LiveU will debut a new, compact HEVC solution at IBC2018, Sept. 14-18 at the RAI in Amsterdam. The LU300 HEVC field unit weighs two pounds, features three hours of battery life and can be operated in a side pouch or camera-mount configuration. It bonds up to six connections: two LTE-Advanced internal modems or two external modems, WiFi and LAN.

LU300 can operate locally or remotely, with extreme low latency at high quality and low bit rates, the company said. It can double as a standalone video encoder or a LiveU DataBridge mobile hotspot for connectivity in the field.

“With the LU300, we’ve taken the same professional-grade hardware HEVC encoding technology, and made it accessible to other verticals for their live streaming needs,” said Samuel Wasserman, LiveU CEO and co-founder.

LiveU will demonstrate its hardware at the Facebook Video Solutions Stand 14.C45.

