Livestream unveils all-in-one video switcher
Livestream has introduced the Livestream Studio HD500, an all-in-one broadcast-quality video switcher.
The new product features live video switching for multicamera productions, live audio mixing, graphics overlay and titling, digital video recorder (DVR) and player, one-click live streaming in HD multibit rate to the Livestream Platform, up to five HD/SD SDI inputs and five video outputs (HD/SD SDI, HDMI, component, composite and S-video).
The Livestream Studio HD500 is designed to perform as a standalone, broadcast-quality live video switcher when using live video output and is suited for applications such as venue screen broadcasting, live-to-tape production, and network and local television programming, all with or without live streaming to the Web.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox