Livestream unveils all-in-one video switcher

Livestream has introduced the Livestream Studio HD500, an all-in-one broadcast-quality video switcher.

The new product features live video switching for multicamera productions, live audio mixing, graphics overlay and titling, digital video recorder (DVR) and player, one-click live streaming in HD multibit rate to the Livestream Platform, up to five HD/SD SDI inputs and five video outputs (HD/SD SDI, HDMI, component, composite and S-video).

The Livestream Studio HD500 is designed to perform as a standalone, broadcast-quality live video switcher when using live video output and is suited for applications such as venue screen broadcasting, live-to-tape production, and network and local television programming, all with or without live streaming to the Web.