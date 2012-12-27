Litepanels Sola ENG Flight Kit keeps pace with Freddie Wong

Freddie Wong’s YouTube channel, FreddieW, is one of the most watched in the new age of web content.

Between FreddieW and his new site, www.rocketjump.com, there have been over half a billion video views to date. To feed the excitement, Wong needs to keep the content coming. One of the things that helps him get the most out of his shoots is Litepanels new Sola ENG Kit.

Because Wong is always on the move, his gear has to be easy to set up and break down and transport. The Litepanels Sola ENG Flight Kit’s wheeled case is so compact it can be carried onto a plane. Not only does this save him time, it assures him that vital gear will reach the location when he does.

The Sola ENG kit includes three Sola ENG Fixtures, three Gel Kits, three stands, mounts, adapters, barndoors, AC/DC power supplies, and a softbox and diffusion.