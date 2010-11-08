LitePanels MicroPro used on the road for cycling doc

Litepanels’ MicroPro LED was used on the documentary, “Going South – Cycling through the Americas,” which followed four cyclists as they rode south through the two American continents to shed light on the issue of global climate change.

From the northernmost point of Canada to the southernmost tip of Argentina, the four cyclists rode almost 16,781 miles. Litepanels MicroPro units were mounted on all the camcorders used on the shoot.

The MicroPro LED fixture, which is powered by six AA batteries, was used to shoot inside a dark house without electricity. The small light produces soft, wrap-around illumination, and offers dimming from 100 percent to zero, which makes it easy to customize the output to handle the situation.

Due to its low energy consumption, it runs cool and produces no heat. With twice the illumination of the Litpanels Micro, the MicroPro offers luminous, soft, directional lighting that is shift-free and flicker-free.

The Micro Pro comes equipped with an integrated camera shoe featuring an adjustable tilt mechanism. To allow for multiple configurations, it may also be mounted on the optional base plate for off-camera usage, or on an extension arm. The head weights 10.5oz.