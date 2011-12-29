Litepanels MicroPro used for dangerous archeology documentary

Cinematographer Stephen Bean used the MicroPro LED camera lights during his recent film project, a documentary called “The Undo Cave expedition 2011.” Bean, who works at University College Cork (UCC) in Ireland and is responsible for the ENG/EFP section of the Film Unit there, worked with an international team of archeology students and scientists from UCC. He traveled to Georgia to document the work of archaeologists in their search for Paleolithic DNA, taking three MicroPro LED camera lights from Litepanels, a brand of the UK Vitec Group.

Stephen Bean specializes in research documentaries and has already shot archeology films under extreme conditions. However, the documentary in the Undo Cave in South Caucasus still proved a great challenge because of the complete darkness of the cave passages. The Litepanels light was used in the cave as well as when filming interviews with the archaeologists outside.

According to Bean, the product’s provision of bright, soft and flicker-free daylight, as well as the ability to power the lights with a battery belt, are important features.