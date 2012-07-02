Litepanels introduces Luma on-camera LED light

Litepanels has introduced the Luma, a daylight balanced on-camera light.

Small but effective, Luma draws only 12W of power while providing the equivalent daylight illumination of a 50W HMI. Weighing only 10oz., the hot shoe-mounted Luma can easily be carried all day on a camcorder, at the ready whenever it’s needed.

Luma features full spectrum soft light output with visually accurate color temperatures. It can be dimmed from 100 percent to 0 with no color shift, and is flicker-free at any frame rate or shutter angle. It offers a smooth, modern design with soft-touch rubberized housing, and has a conveniently located on-fixture dimming knob.

Luma can be powered with 6 AA batteries (standard or rechargeable), an AC adapter or off the D-Tap of a professional camera battery pack.