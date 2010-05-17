Litepanels announces Sola LED Fresnel series

Litepanels has announced its Sola series. Offering beam control of 70° to 10°, the daylight-balanced Solas provide the controllability and single-shadow properties inherent in a Fresnel light, but use just a fraction of the power of conventional fixtures.

Like all Litepanels, Sola Fresnels feature instant dimming from 100 percent to 0 with no noticeable color shift. The SolaENG provides manual focus and dimming control via camera lens style ergonomic controls. The Sola6 and Sola12 provide on-fixture motorized control of focus and local dimming via a convenient touch screen, and are also remote-controllable via their integrated DMX interface. Output is fully flicker-free and remains consistent even as the battery voltage goes down.

Employing Litepanels’ efficient LEDs, Solas draw 90 percent less power than conventional tungsten lights, with little heat generation. Litepanels’ cool-to-the-touch lighting systems substantially cut down on air conditioning requirements in studio applications. In addition, the Solas weigh only 1/3 as much as their HMI predecessors with no external ballasts. The fixtures have a universal AC input and can be used on any 85W to 245W power worldwide.