Link Electronics Introduces LEI-590 Closed Caption System

JACKSON, MO.—Link Electronics has developed the LEI-590 closed caption generator and decoder for inserting open caption into live events. The system accepts standard 608 caption data or text data via an IP interface, then generates open captions from that caption data and outputs the video with open captions.

Users can recover data through IP interface with the LEI-590, as well as decode the input SDI video with embedded closed captioning from either VBI (line 21/21) or VAC (SMPTE 334Caption Data Packet). Captions are then burnt into outgoing HD/SD-SDI streams and appear as “open” captions during video. Decoded captions data can then be sent to the Ethernet port for “data recovery” for monitoring, to make a caption file, or decode another stream. There is also an “easy caption deletion” feature to delete VBI and 708VANC closed captions from the output video.

In addition, Link Electronics says the latency between the open and closed captions is minimalized, and the V-chip icon can be inserted by LEI-590 onto active video with insertion options that include continuous, timed display, or GPI controlled.