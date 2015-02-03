Linear Acoustic Rolls Out MT2000 Multichannel Bitstream Analyzer

LANCASTER, PA.—The new handheld MT2000 from Linear Acoustic is intended for end-to-end audio system testing. It can decode, analyze, measure, and monitor audio signals found in the broadcast, cable, remote trucks, sound reinforcement systems, and any facility or event using digital audio. The MT2000 will help confirm the composition and integrity of audio streams throughout a facility or signal path. SDI, DVB-ASI, HDMI, AES, MADI, and TOSLINK inputs are available as well as Dolby E, Dolby Digital, and Dolby Digital Plus decoding.



The MT2000 automatically identifies the audio format of a selected input signal, and activates the appropriate built-in Dolby decoder if needed. Monitoring capabilities include error detection at the AES3 layer, and also within the coded audio layers, including SMPTE 337 formatting information and Dolby E guard band position. A built-in speaker and stereo 1/8-inch headphone jack allow monitoring of the selected signal. Input signals can be passed through the device and test signals can be inserted in the outputs.



The base MT2000 accepts signals via unbalanced AES, TosLink Optical, and HD/SD-SDI connectors. Optionally, clients may add DVB-ASI, MADI and HDMI input capability, Dolby decoding, and SNMP. SDI, ASI, AES, MADI, and TOSLINK inputs can be looped through the unit. Power is supplied by a replaceable internal NiMH rechargeable battery pack. An auto-ranging DC power supply/charger is included. Other supplied accessories include a reference video adapter, USB Metadata adapter, and a custom mil-spec high-strength hard case.



The MT2000 is now shipping.