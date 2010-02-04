Linear Acoustic opens Beijing office; adds regional director of development

Linear Acoustic is continuing its expansion into Asia with the opening of a new regional office in Beijing, China. In addition, the company has hired Daniel Wang (Wang Zherun) as director of business development, Asia.

Previously, Wang served as business development manager for digital entertainment company DTS. In addition, he also worked for China’s State Administration of Radio, Film and Television (SARFT) as the department manager of the Academy of Broadcasting Science’s Hi-Tech Center.

In his new position at Linear Acoustic, Wang will be located in Beijing and will travel to customers around the region.