LG Unveils 77-Inch Flexible, Transparent OLED Display

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J.—LG has been raising eyebrows with its flexible, rollable OLED displays for several years, and it raised the bar just a little higher this week.

LG Display unveiled what it’s calling the first 77-inch flexible and transparent OLED display. The display features an Ultra HD resolution of 3,840 by 2,160 with 40 percent transparency and 80 radius of curvature. It can be rolled up to a radius of 80mm without affecting the function of the display, according to the company.

While the technology isn’t currently used in consumer retail products and is positioned toward the signage market, the company views it as the future display technology and has certainly wowed CES attendees with it in the past.

This article originally appeared on TVT's sister publication TWICE.