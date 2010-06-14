LG Electronics shows mobile DTV technology to Detroit automakers

As two Detroit broadcasters turned on their mobile DTV signals, LG Electronics reached out to automakers to show the ease of integrating mobile DTV reception into car entertainment systems.

LG demonstrated its DP570MH Mobile DTV, a portable, battery-operated receiver that can receive over-the-air mobile DTV reception and play back DVDs and CDs. Equipped with stereo speakers and a 7in screen to display a wide QVGA resolution of 480 x 234, the LG device’s display screen can be tilted to the preferred viewing angle and fold down to 9.5in by 6.5in when not in use. The DP570MH can also display JPEG photos and play WMA music files from its USB 2.0 connection, and comes with two earphone jacks. The removable battery powers the device for up to 2.5 hours in TV mode or up to 4.5 hours during DVD playback. The DP570MH will be available later this year.