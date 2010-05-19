Lexicon updates PCM96 software for Snow Leopard

Lexicon has updated its software with Mac OS X 10.6 Snow Leopard compatibility for the PCM96 and PCM96 Surround reverb/effects processors. In addition, the release updates the networking stack and audio drivers, which increases performance and stability, and reduces the latency when controlling the processors through the plug-in interface and streaming audio over FireWire.

The PCM96 and PCM96 Surround models feature a wide array of rich, complex reverb algorithms with related delays and effects designed to integrate seamlessly into the modern studio, with the ability to function as a control-only DAW insert or FireWire streaming hardware plug-in.

The PCM96 offers two channels of XLR analog and AES/EBU digital I/O, while the PCM96 Surround offers six channels analog and AES/EBU I/O, as well as MIDI, word clock, Ethernet and FireWire connectivity. The PCM96 processors are 1RU high and equally suited for studio or live use. Users are encouraged to visit the download section of the Lexicon Professional website.