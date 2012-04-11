Levels Beyond to Showcase Reach Engine Workflow Management at NAB



At this year’s NAB Show, Levels Beyond, a provider of video library management and workflow software will share its booth with Active Storage, which offers high-performance media storage solutions. The demonstration is designed to show how well these third-party products work together.



At the booth, visitors will see Reach Engine, a scalable workflow and asset management platform, operating right beside Active Storage’s latest high-density, high-performance storage products.



Levels Beyond’s Reach Engine is a highly scalable workflow platform that integrates digital content editing, transcoding and delivery solutions. Using its simple web interface, video creation professionals can access any asset, from rough footage and multiple camera angles, to completed programs. It is in use by networks, studios, sports producers, and post production facilities.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19. Levels Beyond will be at booth SL11512.





