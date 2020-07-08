Legrand | AV Offering New LundHalsey Control Room Consoles

FAIRFIELD, N.J.—Legrand | AV, along with its brand Middle Atlantic Products and U.K.-based designer LundHalsey, has introduced the new LundHalsey Visionline 24/7 control room consoles.

The new Visionline console provides the same design and durability as LundHalsey’s Kontrol family of consoles, but in a smaller footprint and in straight, concave and convex options that can fit in different size control rooms.

There are two models for the Visionline consoles—the Visionline Air sit/stand console and the Visionline fixed height 24/7 control room console. Visionline Air is a human-centered console that offers a sit/stand environment, with an adjustable height between 26 and 47 inches. The work surface can be moved at the touch of a button or remotely via a mobile app.

The fixed height console, meanwhile, is designed to ISO 11064, the international ergonomic standard for control room design, and supported by a frame that provides cable management, integration for active equipment and an industrial design.

Both models feature a modular steel bay system architecture and a .5-inch thick compact laminate work surface with integrated cable management for keeping cables neat and connected. Every console can be configured with single or side-by-side articulating monitor arm options that adjust to any height and reach. There are also a range of accessories that include operated status control LEDs, corner LEDs, universal PDU, wireless charger, touch-sensitive desktop PDU and a dimmable LED task light.

Legrand | AV also says that it will provide a project manager from Middle Atlantic for customers to help design and implement the console into their control room.