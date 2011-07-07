Lectrosonics releases 64-bit firmware LecNet upgrade

Lectrosonics has announced the availability of new, 64-bit compatible software for the company’s DM series processors and Venue receivers. This includes a new USB driver package that supports both 32-bit and 64-bit versions of Windows Vista and Windows 7, as well as 32-bit Windows XP. Also included is the LecNet2 Driver Installer program, which preinstalls the USB driver package on a PC prior to use, greatly simplifying driver installation. The updated USB drivers bring a new level of robust, stable performance when integrating Lectrosonics hardware with the company’s LecNet2 software suite on Windows PCs.

Designed to simplify and expand the setup and configuration of sound systems, LecNet2 provides a suite of tools to increase setup and control options. Programs communicate with either the USB or the RS-232 compatible interface built into components. The LecNet2 control panel programs remain unchanged, but the "Help" USB driver installation topics have been updated to reflect the improved installation procedure. The LecNet2 programs contained in the new distribution are backward compatible with the existing 32-bit driver package, so it can be used to update older Windows XP PCs running outdated LecNet2 software versions. In this case, it is not necessary to reinstall the USB drivers.

The new distribution is available to both North American and European users of Lectrosonics DM and Venue series products as a CD-ROM image (.iso) file download. Once downloaded, the image file is burned to a blank CD-R disk and the software installer can be run as usual. Instructions for using the new USB driver installer are available on the Lectrosonics website.