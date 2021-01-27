Leader Introduces LVB440 IP Analyzer for High Bitrate Media Traffic

YOKOHAMA, Japan—Leader Electronics has launched the LVB440 IP Analyzer, which is designed to simplify QoS monitoring and analysis of high bitrate IP media traffic, such as SD, HD, HD HDR, 4K and 4K HDR data flows over media networks.

The LVB440 can analyze media traffic in broadcast production studios, OB vehicles, master control facilities and transmission networks. The analyzer supports data rates for 10, 25, 40 and 50 gigabits/second and can extend up to 100 gigabits per second via dual interfaces, the company said.

The core processor at the heart of the LVB440 also is capable of handling the 48 gigabits/second data rate of full-bandwidth 8K video, it said.

Controlled via an HTML5 web browser, the LVB440 allows production teams to perform real-time checks of a large number of data streams and multiple resolutions in parallel at multiple locations. Using the analyzer, operators can survey every media transport layer of an IP network at the same time, which makes it possible to correct issues before they affect the quality of service experienced by viewers, Leader said.

The LVB440, which is housed in a compact 1U chassis, can be connected to primary and secondary networks, allowing monitoring and analysis of the SMPTE ST 2022-7 streams to ensure seamless protection switching, it said.

The unit also offers tools to analyze Precision Time Protocol (PTP) clock, including clock source detection, time accuracy and path latency of individual flows. It analyzes the SMPTE ST 2110, 2022-6 and 2059-2 PTP standards, and the Network Media Open Specification is supported, the company said.

Offering intuitive packet display analytics, which includes single or multiple stream correlation, the analyzer makes fast and easy work of identifying errors. Media metadata and deep packet analytics can be displayed, it said.

Traditional colorimetry measurement tools, including a vectorscope with ITU Rec. 601, 709 and 2020 compatibility to check chroma saturation issues that can arise in mixed standard and HDR environments, are also available, Leader said.

The analyzer’s flow-overview function makes it possible to bond any data flow or signal stream on a network into a single viewing configuration made up of video, audio and ancillary data, which can be stored as a preset and later recalled, it said.

The LVB440 supports up to eight stereo-pair audio channels with metering and monitoring as well as the AES67 standard.

The analyzer is offered with the Widgets API HTML5 video monitor. Waveforms from multiple cameras can be supervised via a single HTML5 video monitor view and the resulting data shared among production team members in different locations, it said.

The Instrument View Engine, which allows a user’s 11-inch Apple iPad Pro mobile workstation to be deployed as a color-accurate touch panel, is available as an option, Leader said.