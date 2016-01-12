Leader Highlights New Options for Waveform Monitors

FULLERTON, CALIF.—Leader Electronics has announced that its LV 5490 and LV 5480 4K-capable waveform monitors have a few new tricks, as they now feature 12G SDI, high dynamic range and video over IP options. Leader will demo the new options at the upcoming BE 2016 in London from Feb. 23-25.

LV 5490

The monitors are able to achieve 12G-SDI connectivity through an optional interface card that comes with four SD-SDI inputs. This will support 12G-SDI, 3G-SDI quad link, 3G-SDI dual link and HD-SDI, with the ability for each input to handle a quarter of the 4096x2160 pixel 4K or 3840x2160 pixel UHD image.

In addition, the HDR screen zone display supports SMPTE ST2084 and ARIB STD B-67. It also allows the false-color technique to be used to highlight areas of concern and has the ability to switch between HDR and SDR. Both monitors also support for ASPEN video over IP technology.

The trio of options will be able to help implement UHDTV baseband workflows for broadcasters and production companies, as well as VoIP infrastructures further down the line. Each option is available at the initial time of purchase, or can be added later.