Leader Enlivens LV5490 SD/HD/4K Picture and Signal Monitor

FULLERTON, CALIF.—Leader lnstruments announced new features and options for its LV5490 portable SD/HD/4K picture and signal monitor. The LV5490 now incorporates test-pattern generation, support for two-sample interleaved 4K image transmission and an HD-SDI output. New options include eye-pattern, jitter measurement and ITU-R BT2020 based chromaticity diagram. Optional 8-channel Dolby-encoded audio analysis is expected to be introduced during Q2 2014.



With its new pattern generator function, the LV5490 will be able to generate 75 and 100 percent color bars, limit ramps, 10-step and variable raster. Two-sample interleaved 4K image transmission is now supported in addition to the square division method. Neither method has yet been established as an international standard but both are now available to the end user. Two-sample interleave is the method preferred by one of the broadcast industry's most influential camera manufacturers. The additional HD-SDI output delivers 1080i/59.94 and supplements the LV5490’s existing DVI-D output.



Leader’s LV5490 multi-display picture and signal monitor supports all video production and transmission resolutions in common use from 525 and 625 standard definition up to 3840x2160 and 4096x2160 4K. Equipped with four 3G-SDI/HD-SDI/SD-SDI input channels plus a wide-viewing angle, 1920x1080 9 inch flat-panel display, it allows matching of studio or outside broadcast cameras.



Test and measurement capabilities include waveform, vector and picture monitoring, SDI signal data analysis, cyclic-redundancy-check error, embedded-audio error, event log, data dump and timing display.



The LV5490 allows waveform, vector and picture display to be viewed simultaneously on its 9-inch full 1920 x 1080 HD-resolution screen. Simultaneous display and overlay display of multiple SDI inputs are possible. Size and location of individual channel displays can be adjusted using a USB-connected pointing device. 4K images can be divided into upper left, upper right, lower left and lower right areas and output via as four-wire or two-wire 3G-SDI channels. The LV5490 also has a DVI and HD-SDI rasterizing monitor output. Optional digital audio monitoring and analysis tools include 4x4 channels of SDI audio de-embedding, lissajous display, surround sound display, volumetric display and Dolby decode. De-embedded SDI audio can be output as eight discrete AES3 feeds.