Latest Wowza Media Server edition to be highlighted at IBC2012
The latest version of Wowza Media Server software, to be highlighted at IBC2012, includes refinements to the Network DVR (nDVR) AddOn, an audio-only option for the Wowza Transcoder AddOn, dynamic overlays, additional content protection options, multicast, and more.
All of these refinements are aimed at making Internet streaming cost-effective for the broadcaster while further improving the experience for the viewer.
The software continues to offer the broadest any-screen coverage including Adobe Flash and Microsoft Silverlight-capable computers, tablets, phones, set-top boxes, media players, and game consoles; Apple iPhone/iPad and other HLS-capable devices such as Apple TV with AirPlay; Android devices; Roku media players; and Internet-connected TVs; and more. With Wowza AddOns, the media server becomes a full-fledged streaming media infrastructure helping users drive revenue-generating services and simplify workflows.
Capabilities of the latest Wowza Media Server include:
• Any screen delivery with standard Wowza Media Server. Live or video-on-demand content simultaneously delivered to every supported client
• Integrated live adaptive bitrate (ABR) transcoding enabled by Wowza Transcoder AddOn
• Time-shifted delivery of live streams with Wowza nDVR AddOn
• Audio-only option for Wowza Transcoder AddOn
• Dynamic overlays
• Support for multiple studio-approved DRM platforms
• Unconstrained per-server capacity with no CPU core limitations
• Flexible and cost-effective licensing options for any application and budget
• Multicast for Microsoft Silverlight
• Closed-captioning support — CAE-608 caption insertion for live streaming
• HTTP Origin
• Support for MPEG-DASH
• Additional cloud options on Amazon Web Services
