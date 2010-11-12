Korg to release AudioGate file conversion software for free

At AES, Korg announced that it will release its AudioGate software for free on Nov. 15, 2010, for all music creators and listeners. This file conversion, editing and authoring software had previously only been available bundled with Korg’s MR Series of high-resolution, 1-bit DSD digital audio recorders.

AudioGate enables the real-time playback of DSD/SACD files on any computer system with any audio hardware. Powerful dithering algorithms are provided, along with editing tools such as divide, merge, normalize, fade-in/fade-out and DC cut. Users can convert from 5.6MHz or 2.8 Hz 1-bit audio files to any other format, including 16- or 24-bit PCM (up to 192kHz sample rates), Apple Lossless or AAC, FLAC, Broadcast WAV (up to 32-bit floating supported) and even MP3 formats. It can be used to burn audio CDs and the newer DSD disc format (2.8MHz sample rate), which can be played back on a growing number of devices.

Korg believes that in today’s world of terabyte hard drives and ultra-fast digital pipelines, there is no longer any need to use compressed formats with compromised fidelity. Noting that the world has gotten used to working with high-resolution video on an everyday basis, Korg’s intent is that, likewise, music delivery and enjoyment has no reason to remain compromised. By giving everyone the tools they need to enjoy high-resolution audio and to repurpose it for any device or situation, the market can offer customers music that is closest to the aural experience the artist had when performing and recording it.

Korg’s AudioGate software is included with all MR Series recorders, including the MR1 handheld, MR1000 portable and MR2000 rack-mount models. It will be released for free to everyone on Nov. 15 on all of Korg’s international websites. Non-MR owners can activate the software by entering an active Twitter account.