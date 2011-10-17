KIT Digital and Harmonic partner for broadband video

KIT Digital, based in the Czech Republic, has joined forces with Harmonic to offer an end-to-end multiscreen video platform optimized for performance. The two companies are working together to create solutions that enable tier-one video providers to expand existing broadcast and pay TV services with new multiplatform, multi-device delivery models. The integrated solution will combine the two companies’ product ranges, including KIT’s Digital's video asset management platform and Harmonic's multi-codec, multi-format video processing and storage technology. This will, the companies say, enable operators to deliver and optimize video services for live linear feeds, catch-up and start-over TV and video-on-demand. The package also includes a unified video infrastructure designed specifically for servicing both traditional broadcast and emerging multiscreen devices, and a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) or on-site operational model that meets requirements for quality of service and reliability while handling day-to-day workflows.

