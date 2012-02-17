JVC unveils portable monitor series

JVC Professional Products Company announced the DT-X71 Series of portable ProHD LCD monitors. Ideal for field and studio applications, the new 7in AC/DC monitors offer 1024 x 600 resolution with a 160-degree viewing angle — and can display 480i, 480p, 720p, 1080i and 1080p video signals at a variety of frame rates.

There are three models in the DT-X71 Series, with scaled I/O options and features for specific needs. The basic DT-X71C model offers one HDMI and one composite video input, while the DT-X71H adds two HD/SD-SDI inputs and an HD/SD-SDI loop through output. The DT-X71F includes an additional HD/SD-SDI loop-through output and one HDMI converted to SDI output. All three models include stereo audio input.

Other features include an adjustable 16:9/4:3 display, dual three-color tally lights, underscan and overscan, image flip, customer editable video title, Canon DSLR scale zoom-in and safe mark display. The DT-X71F, the most feature-rich model in the series, also includes a waveform, vector scope, RGB histogram, red/blue peaking focus assist, zebra, false color, blue only, internal color bars, image rotation and 16-channel SDI (two-channel HDMI) audio meter.

Each monitor is powered via a four-pin XLR 12V DC connector with included AC adapter or an optional snap-on JVC BN-VF823USP 7.2V battery. DT-X71 Series monitors also ship with a cold shoe mounting adaptor and hood.