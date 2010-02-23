JVC unveils G Series broadcast LCD monitors

JVC has introduced its new Vérité G Series of professional LCD monitors, which feature 3G and dual-link HD/SD-SDI (1080p/60 4:4:4) inputs.

The 17in DT-V17G1Z and the 24in DT-V24G1Z are designed for broadcast, studio, mobile and field applications that demand accurate color reproduction for critical image evaluation.

G Series monitors feature a built-in waveform monitor with over-level function, vectorscope with selectable size and position, advanced audio level meter and LTC/VITC time code support.

A new, nonglossy LCD panel provides improved picture quality and maintains accurate color reproduction at wide viewing angles. JVC's 10-bit 1080p processing ensures the highest picture quality with less than one frame of latency.