JVC unveils DT-V9L3D LCD monitor

JVC Professional Products has added the 9in DT-V9L3D to its new line of Vérité professional LCD monitors. Featuring a built-in waveform monitor with over-level function, advanced audio level meter, and time code support, the compact monitor is ideal for accurate color reproduction and critical viewing evaluation in the field or mobile applications.

The monitor includes two HD/SD-SDI inputs with embedded audio, as well as analog component (Y/Pb/Pr) and composite terminals to accommodate legacy equipment. It features a high-performance LCD panel (800 x 480) housed in a rugged metal rear cabinet that can be rack-mounted or used with the included tilt stand. For field use, the DT-V9L3D offers AC/DC operation and a built-in handle.

A dynamic mode is included for outdoor visibility. Additional features include image markers, aspect ratio adjustment, a focus assist function, an RS-232C port for remote control, support for analog closed captioning, traditional rotary knobs for picture control, and a built-in speaker and headphone mini-jack.