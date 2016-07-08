JVC Releases GY-HM660 Firmware Upgrade

WAYNE, N.J.—JVC has announced the release of the Version 1.02 firmware upgrade for its GY-HM660 ProHD mobile news cameras. The upgrade is free for all current GY-HM660 owners.

With the upgrade, users now have two channels of IFB for the camera operator and talent, allowing for communication with the studio when in the field. The camera also offers three upgraded 12-bit CMOS image sensors; a 3.5-inch LCD display for daylight viewing; SMPTE 2022 or Zixi forward error correction, automatic repeat request, and adaptive bit rate control; and integrated support for real time messaging protocol.

Version 1.02 is available for download through the JVC website.