JVC introduces archival grade DVD-R media

JVC (www.jvc.com) has announced an archival DVD recording media manufactured with "the highest quality control and inspection frequencies techniques" that are greater than what is traditionally used in media manufacturing.

The new recordable DVDs are tested by a nonprofit organization, and the test method complies with ISO/IEC10995, the only industry standard in the world used to estimate archiving lifetime.

JVC Advanced Media said the introduction is in response to frequently asked questions from users on how and which recording medium should be used to retain important data to the highest possible standard. The company said it is responding to increasing demand to retain data that requires a certain period of storage.

JVC said it has taken this issue — i.e. the retention of data for a long period of time or submission — as a social responsibility. The new media is made on exclusive production lines in Japan.

Quality control is set at the highest level, and inspection frequency is approximately 10 times greater compared to standard products. This allows the minimum fluctuation of the products needed to meet users' strict storage requirements.

The process uses specially developed silver alloy as a reflective layer and organic dye with in-house developed additives to secure long-term data retention. These materials are carefully selected for use to assure the low occurrence of writing error, which is extremely important for long-term archiving.