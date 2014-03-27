Joseph Electronics Releases DFT Series for Fiber Transport

NILES, ILL.—Joseph Electronics announced its Digital Fiber Transport Series of signal transport systems. These systems can be customized to accommodate a variety of production requirements, especially for electronic newsgathering, small stadiums, and anywhere else that simple point-to-point systems are required.



The DFT-8 is a 1-RU system for the bidirectional flow of up to eight video signals on a single fiber, with an option to equip the unit for fiber redundancy.The DFT-12 EXP, new for this year and requiring 2 RU, features 12 paths of 3G/HD-SDI and ASI signals over one or two fibers. Additionally, modules for AES or analog audio, MADI, 1 Gb Ethernet, RTS intercom, POV interface (genlock and video), or data can be fitted into the four available expansion slots to provide a complete signal transport system for remote announce booths or split feeds. More modules are in development.



All signal paths for any unit in the DFT Series are user-configurable in pairs of two in order to meet any send/receive requirements, and redundant power supplies are standard for ensuring a complete backup of critical paths. In addition, full-fiber redundancy with automatic fail-safe switchover is available as an option for all DFT Series frames.

