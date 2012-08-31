Jünger Audio’s V*AP voice processor ready for IBC2012 roll-out

At IBC 2012 (Hall 10, Stand D20), dynamics processing specialist Jünger Audio is unveiling V*AP, a brand new two channel voice processor that is specifically designed to make life easier for engineers working in radio stations and TV production voice-over studios.

V*AP draws on Jünger Audio’s extensive experience with previous Voice Processing devices such as its v-series, but adds new tools and algorithms to create a new, easier and more efficient approach to voice processing with no compromise in sound quality.

V*AP’s main task is to offer perfect control of microphone recordings but Jünger Audio has also included processing such as HP/LP filtering, dynamic section, full parametric EQ and de-essing. All of the V*AP functions can be easily performed with the click of a mouse, making it hassle free for any journalist or reporter to use. Jünger Audio has also provided a dedicated voice leveler combined with a voice over circuit to help integrate voice programs into loudness-based broadcasting on the fly. Using the optional SDI I/O card automated voice over for embedded audio becomes an attractive feature of the V*AP.

Available as either an insert into a mixing desk or as a stand-alone unit, V*AP offers interfaces that allow integration in existing environments via an AES insert. The unit can also use used with an optional analogue board that adds two high quality mic-preamps.

Another key feature of V*AP is the inclusion of Spectral Signature™, Jünger Audio’s automatic spectral sound management algorithm that dynamically boosts and attenuates frequency bands to preserve natural balance while achieving station sound without wide band crushing tools. With Spectral Signature™, users can automatically analyze the ideal recording of their voice (direct or over telephone lines) and easily create pre-defined sound fingerprints that become the reference the algorithm matches to on all subsequent live recordings.