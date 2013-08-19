Jünger Audio Redefines Audio Processing at IBC 2013

At IBC 2013, Jünger Audio will announce a new direction of creating solution-based packages for its entire product range. According to the company, the new approach is designed to make it much easier for customers to identify the exact processing solution they are looking for.



The new strategy will see Jünger Audio’s key hardware products marketed as universal processing platforms. Instead of specific product names such as T*AP, M*AP and V*AP, Jünger Audio will now use these names to identify application packages. Each package will be capable of handling transcoding and routing, as well as audio processing, and offer various ways of control including through automation or third party equipment.



Once customers have chosen a processor with the right channel count and specified the application area they want to address (radio, TV, production, or post production), Jünger Audio will deliver the relevant software package with the audio processor box of choice to create a solution that exactly matches the customer’s needs.



The 2013 IBC Show takes place in Amsterdam, September 12-17, 2013. Jünger Audio will be at stand 10.A49.



www.jungeraudio.com