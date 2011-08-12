Jünger Audio expands *AP Family of audio processors

Audio loudness and dynamics specialist Jünger Audio is launching two powerful new additions to its range of Level Magic audio processors at the upcoming IBC 2011 show. These new units form part of an expanding family of products that began with the launch of the T*AP TV Audio Processor at NAB.

The first unit, the D*AP LM2, is a two-channel digital audio processor incorporating Version II of Jünger Audio’s renowned Level Magic algorithm, which is compliant with all current broadcast audio loudness recommendations including ITU, EBU R128 and ATSC A/85. Designed as a successor to Jünger’s groundbreaking D06 unit, the D*AP LM2 offers a powerful combination of dynamics and loudness control, making it suitable for a wide range of applications including television, radio, music production and PA.

The D*AP LM2 is capable of handling both analog and digital (AES/EBU) audio and features an automatic input switchover with parallel output formats. Jünger Audio’s Adaptive Dynamics come as standard, allowing customers to incorporate additional processing blocks such as filters, compressors, expanders and the recently introduced proprietary Spectral Signature processor. This technology gives TV and radio broadcasters the ability to create a signature mask as a template so that they can recreate the same atmosphere and dynamics on subsequent audio content.

Jünger Audio’s second new product for IBC – and the third in the new *AP family – is the D*AP LM4, a four-channel Digital Audio Processor that also incorporates Level Magic II. The D*AP LM4 is aimed at broadcasters, production and post production companies that need to control audio loudness while creating and editing broadcast content.

Similar in concept to the popular Jünger Audio B46 processor, which it will ultimately replace, the D*AP LM4 also features onboard AES/EBU digital I/O, along with optional 3G/HD/SD-SDI I/O or analog I/O. This combination of formats is likely to open up many new markets for the unit, particularly among customers who are only working in the analog domain. All I/Os come with power fail bypass to ensure operational security.

Both new units come in rack-mountable 19-inch width and can be controlled either via the smart new front panel or remotely via a Web interface. A power-fail bypass adds operational security.

At IBC 2011, Jünger Audio will be showing both new models along with the first member of the *AP family, the T*AP TV Audio Processor, which made its operational debut earlier this year at the Eurovision Song Contest. Jünger Audio will be exhibiting in Hall 2 at the RAI Convention centre, Stand C49.