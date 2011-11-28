ITFC deploys subtitling software and HD closed captioning

ITFC, part of the Deluxe Entertainment Services Group, and supplier of digital media and media access services, has installed SysMedia’s WinCAPS Qu4ntum subtitling software and Link Electronics’ HD SD SDI Closed Caption Encoder at its West London offices. Qu4ntum’s assisted subtitling tools are being used to improve efficiency of pre-recorded subtitling, and in future for live work as well.

The HD Closed Caption Encoder helps Itfc meet increased client demand for HD closed captioning, which is particularly significant given the limited number of facilities offering this service in the UK. Itfc will comply with the HD standard for captioning and meet the requirement for delivery of material to and from the U.S.

ITFC says that for complete subtitles, the new encoder has halved the time taken to produce subtitles.